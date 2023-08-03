Cybersecurity Startup Jericho Security Raises $3 Million to Combat AI-driven Phishing Attacks

Cybersecurity startup Jericho Security has secured $3 million in pre-seed funding to develop innovative solutions that harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to combat sophisticated phishing attacks generated by AI systems.

Instead of relying on traditional cybersecurity measures, Jericho Security takes a unique approach by leveraging machine learning capabilities to “fight AI with AI.” The company employs an AI red team and an AI blue team in simulations to identify vulnerabilities and create stronger defenses against phishing attacks.

The inspiration for founding Jericho Security came when CEO Sage Wohns heard a Stanford professor discuss the potential dangers of generative AI phishing attacks. Wohns aims to equip both the red team and blue team with the ability to learn from each other and continuously improve their performance.

Jericho Security’s red team generates realistic and personalized phishing attacks in order to test the security of clients and employees. Meanwhile, the blue team utilizes advanced language processing and custom privately hosted language models to detect and prevent these attacks.

This innovative approach signifies a significant shift in the cybersecurity industry, where AI models continually evolve and learn from one another. Wohns emphasizes the importance of focusing on existing threats rather than hypothetical future ones. As generative AI poses new challenges, Jericho Security sees a vast market opportunity for its solutions.

The founding team at Jericho Security consists of cybersecurity veterans with extensive experience in observing the evolution of cybersecurity threats. The recently secured funding will be utilized to expand the company’s product offerings, grow the team, and scale operations globally.

With this investment, Jericho Security is well-positioned to address the growing need for advanced AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, providing organizations with a proactive defense against the ever-evolving landscape of phishing attacks.