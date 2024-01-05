Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC Sells Over 5 Million Copies

Cyberpunk 2077 may have had one of the worst launches in gaming history, but developers can now smile from ear to ear with this latest news. Despite its initial troubles, CD Projekt Red has managed to turn the tide with the release of the massive December patch, which greatly improved the game’s overall performance. Now, with the launch of the highly anticipated expansion, Phantom Liberty, the future is looking brighter for the Polish studio.

Phantom Liberty is a solid DLC that introduces a new story, a unique district, and additional skills to the game. While it may not bring a revolutionary change to the game, it adds depth and quality to the overall experience. Players have flocked back to Night City, eager to continue their journey alongside a refreshed cast of characters, including the talented actor Idris Elba.

The success of the Phantom Liberty DLC is evident, with over 5 million copies sold in 2023 alone. This impressive number is a testament to the dedication and trust that players have placed in CD Projekt Red, despite the game’s troubled launch. To put this into perspective, the base game sold over 25 million copies by October 2023, making it one of the best-selling titles of recent times.

CD Projekt Red expressed their gratitude to the players, stating, “Over 5 million agents have infiltrated Dogtown! Thank you all for your support – good luck on your mission.” This sales milestone not only bodes well for the future of Cyberpunk 2077, but also for the numerous projects currently in development at CD Projekt Red.

While the initial release of Cyberpunk 2077 may be seen as a setback, the success of the Phantom Liberty DLC serves as a solid comeback for CD Projekt Red. This achievement proves the resilience of the developers and their ability to meet player expectations. With ongoing updates and additional content, Cyberpunk 2077 continues to evolve into the game that was promised, providing a satisfying experience for fans worldwide.

