Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: A Deeper Dive into the Anticipated Expansion

The highly anticipated expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, called Phantom Liberty, has released its latest trailer, unveiling exciting new features and enhancements for players to explore. Set to be released on September 26, 2023, this expansion promises to take the already immersive world of Cyberpunk 2077 to new depths.

One of the most exciting additions in Phantom Liberty is the introduction of new cyberware. Cyberware refers to technological enhancements embedded into the human body, providing various enhancements and abilities. With the new cyberware options, players will have even more choices to customize their characters and playstyles.

In addition to the new cyberware, Phantom Liberty introduces an array of new weapons for players to utilize. One notable addition is the WARHAMMER, a powerful weapon that is sure to leave a lasting impact on the game. Players can look forward to discovering and mastering these new weapons, adding another layer of excitement and strategic gameplay to Cyberpunk 2077.

Furthermore, Phantom Liberty brings along new perks for players to unlock and utilize. Perks are a system in Cyberpunk 2077 that allows players to enhance their character’s abilities and specialize in certain areas. The addition of new perks will provide players with even more options to tailor their character’s progression to suit their playstyle.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is set to be released on Xbox Series X | S, PS5, and PC, allowing players across different platforms to embark on this thrilling expansion. With its promising enhancements and additions, Phantom Liberty is poised to deepen the immersive and captivating experience that Cyberpunk 2077 offers.

Sources:

Sources:

– Cyberpunk 2077 website

– Official trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty