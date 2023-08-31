CityLife

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Brings Final Major Update as CD Projekt RED Shifts Focus to The Witcher 4

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 31, 2023
The eagerly anticipated expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty, will not mark the end of the Cyberpunk franchise. However, it will be the final major update or DLC for the 2020 game, as the developers at CD Projekt RED are redirecting their efforts towards the next installment in The Witcher series.

Scheduled for release on September 26th, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will feature the return of Keanu Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand, as well as the introduction of Idris Elba’s brooding Solomon Reed. New content, such as vehicular combat, a relic skill tree, redesigned cyberware, and revamped police mechanics, will also be added to the main game through Update 2.0, which is set to release before Phantom Liberty.

While the release of Phantom Liberty is expected to bring a sense of redemption to Cyberpunk 2077, it is important to note that a sequel, codenamed Project Orion, is already in the works. However, Phantom Liberty will be the final major content update for the original title.

CD Projekt RED has now shifted its focus to The Witcher 4, referred to as Codename Polaris, which will mark the beginning of a new saga in The Witcher series. The protagonist of the game has not been officially confirmed, with speculation ranging from the possibility of Ciri taking the lead to the introduction of a completely new character.

With a team of 260 developers currently dedicated to the project, The Witcher 4 is CD Projekt RED’s second-largest undertaking, following the release of Phantom Liberty. Additionally, smaller teams are also working on projects codenamed Sirius and other undisclosed endeavors.

