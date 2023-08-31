CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

CD Projekt Red Makes Technological Decision to Release Only One Expansion for Cyberpunk 2077

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
CD Projekt Red has announced that their upcoming expansion, Phantom Liberty, will be the only expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Senior Vice President of Business Development, Michał Nowakowski, explained during a recent earnings call that this decision was primarily driven by a shift from their own game engine, REDengine, to Unreal Engine 5.

According to Nowakowski, the move to Unreal Engine 5 was a “key reason” for choosing to release only one expansion. He clarified that it was a “technological decision” rather than a reflection of sales or satisfaction with the game. Nowakowski mentioned that this would be the last time they would be working on REDengine in the foreseeable future as they focus on Unreal Engine from Epic.

CD Projekt Red had to provide clarification after earlier confusion surrounding the number of expansions planned for Cyberpunk 2077. Now, it is confirmed that Phantom Liberty will be the sole expansion. This decision came after the developer spent years reworking the base game following its troubled launch.

Phantom Liberty, set to launch on September 26, will introduce new story content, gameplay changes, and features such as vehicular combat and a cyberpsychosis mechanic inspired by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. However, these additions will come at the expense of increased PC requirements.

Overall, CD Projekt Red’s decision to release only one expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 is driven by their transition to Unreal Engine 5, and it marks the end of their work with REDengine for the time being. Sources: IGN (Ryan Dinsdale)

