Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: A Massive Overhaul With Exciting New Features and Locations

Cyberpunk 2077 has undergone a massive overhaul with the release of its latest DLC, Phantom Liberty. The game, which initially faced backlash upon its launch, has been striving to address the issues and improve the overall player experience. One of the most anticipated additions is the ability to fully respec your character, allowing players to redistribute character attributes, reset perks, and essentially rebuild their character without having to start the game from scratch.

Players who have had early access to Phantom Liberty have not only praised the respec feature but have also mentioned the introduction of new locations in Night City and expanded routes in the Badlands. The developers have put significant effort into improving the overall map, giving it some serious TLC.

While the early access players have only had limited time to explore the game and their experiences should be taken with caution, there are other smaller tweaks that have garnered praise. NPCs now pay attention to the player character, and players can queue several hacks at once instead of repeatedly hacking one target. Additionally, there is a new animation that depicts the protagonist, V, experiencing pain when leaving Ripperdoc.

It’s important to temper our excitement, as players’ interpretations of updates and changes can sometimes lead to misinformation. However, the developers are dedicated to rectifying past mistakes and engaging with their player base.

For those eager to experience the revamped Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty will be available on September 26, 2023. With the promised improvements and exciting new features, players are hopeful for a better and more immersive gaming experience in Night City.