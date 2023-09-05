Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Responds to “Unfair” Starfield Comparisons

A senior quest designer for Cyberpunk 2077, Patrick K Mills, has called out a viral video that compares Starfield to CD Projekt’s open-world RPG. The video highlights the lack of detail and realism in Starfield when compared to Cyberpunk 2077. Mills finds the criticisms unfair and hypocritical considering the backlash that Cyberpunk 2077 received upon its release.

Mills expresses his frustration with the fake criticism, stating that it is harmful to the way the audience interacts with the medium of gaming. He finds it amusing that there were hundreds of videos made to ridicule Cyberpunk 2077, and now Starfield is facing similar comparisons.

Cyberpunk 2077 faced significant backlash in 2020 due to game-breaking bugs and glitches. However, subsequent patches have addressed these issues. Mills remembers the negative reception the game received from the gaming community during that time.

The quest designer points out that the Starfield vs Cyberpunk debate lacks meaningful commentary. Comparing a few features does not provide insight into how players should feel about or experience these games. Mills considers this criticism useless.

Mills’s response highlights the challenges faced by developers when their games are subjected to comparisons and criticisms. It emphasizes the importance of thoughtful analysis and constructive feedback rather than simply comparing features.

