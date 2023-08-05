Cyberpunk 2077 Offers More Than Just the Main Story

Cyberpunk 2077, developed by CD Projekt RED, is a massive open-world sci-fi RPG that provides an array of side quests and distractions in addition to the main story. Despite being completable in about 24 hours, the game offers well-written quests and beautifully crafted content to explore.

Since its release, Cyberpunk 2077 has received significant improvements. The developers have fixed bugs and polished the game’s world, resulting in an intriguing Night City that truly captivates players as a digital metropolis.

On September 26th, a major expansion called “Phantom Liberty” will be launched, completely overhauling the game and introducing a wealth of new content. This expansion will offer players even more RPG goodness to enjoy.

In the meantime, players can delve into three fan-made quests for free through NexusMods. While these quests may not be as extensive as the official ones, they provide interesting interactions with well-loved characters like Judy. However, it’s important to note that these quests require a romance storyline with Judy, so they may not be suitable for players who have chosen a different romance option.

With upcoming expansions and fan-made quests, Cyberpunk 2077 is continuously evolving to provide immersive gameplay experiences. This is an exciting time for video game enthusiasts, and 2023 is expected to be a great year for gaming.