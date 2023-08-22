Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Update to Bring New Features to Base Game

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 players who choose not to purchase the upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC will still receive a significant update to the base game. During Gamescom Opening Night Live, CD Projekt Red revealed the Cyberpunk 2.0 update, which will introduce several new features and mechanics.

Yuliia Pryimak, gameplay designer at CD Projekt Red, shared the exciting news on stage with Geoff Keighley. Pryimak stated, “I’m really happy to announce that a lot of what we’ve just seen in the trailer will also be coming to Cyberpunk base game for free for current-gen consoles and PC.”

The Cyberpunk 2.0 update will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC next month, alongside the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion on September 26. While exact details regarding which features will be exclusive to the DLC remain unknown, CD Projekt Red provided a list of new features showcased in the trailer:

– A dangerous new district

– Dozens of new story quests and gigs

– Vehicle combat and mounted weaponry

– Revamped police system

– Combat AI overhaul

– Endless dynamic events and missions

– Redesigned cyberware and perks

– All-new relic skill tree and abilities

– Increased level cap

– Over 100 new items including weapons, cyberware, and fashion.

While it is likely that new story content such as missions and locations will be exclusive to the Phantom Liberty DLC, the changes to gameplay, combat, and AI will be available to all players through the Cyberpunk 2.0 update.

As CD Projekt Red continues to develop and refine the game, Cyberpunk 2077 players can look forward to an enhanced gameplay experience, even without purchasing the DLC.

[Source: Gamescom Opening Night Live]

