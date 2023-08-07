Cybercriminals have found a new way to exploit artificial intelligence (AI) tools by developing their own malicious versions called WormGPT and FraudGPT. These platforms enable scammers to enhance their fraudulent activities using AI technology. Unlike legitimate AI bots developed by major tech companies, WormGPT and FraudGPT lack safeguards to prevent misuse.

Scammers are utilizing these malicious AI bots to create phishing emails and develop hacking codes, as discovered by researchers. WormGPT and FraudGPT are advertised on the dark web, providing lesser-skilled hackers access to high-quality and convincing content. WormGPT, for instance, boasts unlimited character count and code formatting capabilities, making it a powerful tool for phishing attacks.

One of the major advantages these AI models provide to scammers is their ability to generate text in proper English, which many scammers struggle with due to language barriers. WormGPT, in particular, has demonstrated alarming results by creating strategically cunning and persuasive emails. FraudGPT, on the other hand, claims to create undetectable malware, identify leaks and vulnerabilities, and generate text for various online scams.

These platforms have allowed scammers to create sophisticated scams that target victims for financial or personal information theft. As cybercriminals continue to leverage AI technology, it is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and cautious against evolving scams.

It is important to note that legitimate AI bots developed by reputable companies like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI have implemented safeguards to prevent the generation of malware or hate speech. However, the emergence of malicious AI like WormGPT and FraudGPT poses a new challenge in the fight against cybercrime. As such, cybersecurity professionals and law enforcement agencies are working to stay ahead of cybercriminals by developing advanced techniques and technologies to detect and prevent AI-driven scams. Individuals should also stay informed about the latest cybersecurity threats and adopt best practices to protect themselves from falling victim to such scams.