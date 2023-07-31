Cybercriminals Exploit AI Chatbots for Illegal Activities

Cybercriminals have found a new tool to aid their illegal activities – generative AI Chatbots like FraudGPT and WormGPT. These Chatbots, sold on the dark web, enable anyone to create phishing emails, malware, and cracking tools.

The Chatbots are built on the ChatGPT-3 technology, which can generate realistic and coherent texts. With this tool, hackers can create deceptive emails that appear to be official business correspondence or bank notifications.

FraudGPT, one such Chatbot, has the capability to write malicious code, develop undetectable viruses or malware, create phishing pages, and hacking tools. It can even craft scam pages or letters and detect vulnerabilities in systems.

According to Gujarat CID officials, FraudGPT vendors are well-known on the underground dark web marketplaces. The access to the FraudGPT Chatbot is typically sold through Telegram channels. The vendors charge a monthly subscription fee ranging from $200 to $1,700 for their services.

In addition to discussing the use of AI Chatbots by cybercriminals, the event also emphasized the importance of creating a transparent communication channel at home, where individuals can share their online experiences. Participants were also informed about the significance of promptly reporting cybercrimes to helplines like 1930.

During the event, a resident raised concerns about the difficulty faced by law enforcement agencies in apprehending cybercriminals. The CID team acknowledged the challenge and highlighted the elusive nature of these criminals.

Overall, the emergence of AI Chatbots in the hands of cybercriminals poses a new threat to individuals and organizations, highlighting the need for increased cybersecurity measures and vigilant user awareness.