Cybercriminals Utilizing Advanced AI Chatbots for Malicious Activities

Cybercriminals have started utilizing advanced generative AI Chatbots, such as FraudGPT and WormGPT, to carry out malicious activities. These Chatbots have emerged on the dark web and are available for purchase to anyone interested in creating phishing emails, malware, or cracking tools.

FraudGPT and WormGPT are built using ChatGPT-3 technology, known for its ability to generate realistic and coherent text based on user prompts. With these tools, hackers can create deceptive emails, tricking unsuspecting individuals into believing they are receiving legitimate business correspondence or bank notifications.

These AI-powered Chatbots possess various capabilities. FraudGPT can write malicious code, develop undetectable viruses and malware, identify non-VBV (Verified by Visa) bins, create phishing pages and hacking tools, and gain unauthorized access to groups, websites, and marketplaces. Additionally, it can generate scam pages or letters, discover leaks and vulnerabilities, and even access active credit cards.

The vendors of FraudGPT and similar Chatbots are active on underground dark web marketplaces such as Empire, WHM, Torrez, Alphabay, and Versus. Access to FraudGPT is typically sold through Telegram channels, with monthly subscription fees ranging from $200 to $1,700.

At a cyber awareness event named ‘Hacked’, participants were warned about the dangers of these AI Chatbots. The importance of creating a transparent environment at home where individuals can share any negative online experiences was emphasized. Participants were also advised to report cybercrimes to the helpline (1930) promptly.

Concerns were raised by attendees about the difficulties faced by law enforcement agencies in apprehending cybercriminals in places like Jamtara, Bharatpur, or Mewat. The elusive nature of these criminals and their lack of fear towards law enforcement were questioned.