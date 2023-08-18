Cyber Criminals Embedding Malicious Code in Mobile Beta-Testing Apps

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a warning to the public about cyber criminals who are using mobile beta-testing apps to defraud victims. According to the agency, these malicious apps are designed to steal personally identifiable information, gain access to financial accounts, or take over the victim’s device.

The apps often disguise themselves as legitimate by using names, images, or descriptions similar to popular apps. Beta-testing apps are online services that allow mobile app testing before the official release, and they often bypass review processes implemented by mobile operating systems.

Cyber criminals typically use phishing or romance scams to establish communication with their victims. They then direct the victims to download a mobile beta-testing app, promising financial incentives. Once the app is downloaded, it extracts money from the victim through fake investments.

The FBI has outlined several red flags that indicate a beta-testing app may be malicious. These include a rapid drain in mobile battery, device slowdowns, unauthorized apps installed, persistent pop-up ads, a high number of downloads with few or no reviews, spelling or grammar errors, vague or generic information, system warnings or reminders, and apps requesting access to unrelated permissions.

To protect themselves from these scams, individuals are advised to check app developers and customer reviews before downloading, avoid sending payments to people they have only spoken to online, refrain from providing personal or financial information through email or messages, and exercise caution when downloading suspicious-looking apps. They should be wary of a sense of urgency or threats, avoid clicking links in emails or text messages, scrutinize attachments and website hyperlinks, keep software up to date, restrict app permissions, and uninstall unused apps.

The FBI encourages victims to report any fraudulent or suspicious activity to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.