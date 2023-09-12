CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Cyber-Attack on MGM Resorts Causes Disruption for Customers

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Cyber-Attack on MGM Resorts Causes Disruption for Customers

Customers of MGM Resorts have experienced issues with slot machines and online room booking systems following a cyber-attack on the popular casino and hotel giant. While certain systems were shut down due to the cyber-security issue, MGM Resorts stated that its facilities remained operational. Customers reported various problems, such as malfunctioning digital keys that resulted in them entering the wrong rooms. Some individuals took to social media to complain about cancelled reservations, the inability to check in, make card payments, or log in to their MGM accounts.

In response to the incident, MGM Resorts began an investigation with the help of external cybersecurity experts. They also notified law enforcement and took immediate action to protect their systems and data by shutting down certain systems. The company’s investigation is currently ongoing to determine the nature and scope of the cyber-attack. Despite the attack, the resorts’ dining, entertainment, and gaming facilities remain operational, and guests can still access their hotel rooms with assistance from the Front Desk.

However, the company’s main website is currently unavailable, redirecting customers to contact them via phone or third-party websites. MGM Resorts owns a variety of hotels and casinos across the United States, including well-known locations in Las Vegas. This marks the second cyber-security incident for the company, with a previous breach occurring in 2019 when hackers stole over 10 million customer records. It is uncertain at this time whether similar data has been compromised in the current cyber-attack.

Sources: BBC News

Definitions: Cyber-attack – an attempt to gain unauthorized access to computer systems or networks, typically with the intent to disrupt or steal data.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Apple Launches New Apple Watch Series 9 with Exciting Features

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

A Glimpse into the Isolation of Astronauts in a Hypothetical Mars Mission

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

EA Servers Experience Outages Affecting FIFA Games

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Apple Launches New Apple Watch Series 9 with Exciting Features

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

China Reacts to Apple’s iPhone 15 Launch

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify Introduces Dynamic ‘Daylist’ Playlist for Free and Premium Users

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

New iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Prices

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments