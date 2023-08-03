Perfusion: A Small Text-to-Image Model for Customizing Photos

Perfusion, a text-to-image model developed by researchers at NVidia, has made it possible to run AI models without the need for a large computer. This compact model, measuring only 100KB and requiring a four-minute training time, specializes in customizing photos.

The process of customization involves modifying an existing model to cater to new images or concepts. For example, researchers have demonstrated Perfusion’s ability to dress a teddy bear as a wizard simply by providing a prompt. It is important to note, however, that while the customization process is quick and efficient, the model being used as the base is still a large one.

Customizing AI models is a common practice for working with images that are not already contained in the model. Researchers achieve this by employing a technique called textual inversion, which allows for partial training of the model using specific keywords. The challenge lies in ensuring that the new training does not interfere with unrelated aspects of the model.

To address this challenge, the researchers propose a technique called “key locking.” This method helps prevent overfitting when fine-tuning an existing model. By associating a specific keyword, such as “dog*,” with a particular image, the AI model gains a better understanding of that image. This association enables the AI to generate more accurate and contextually appropriate images.

Although the concept of key locking is simple, its successful implementation relies on intricate mathematical details. In the future, we can expect tools that integrate this functionality, allowing users to specify customizations based on their requirements.

The ability to work with existing images and customize AI models brings numerous benefits and contributes to advancements in the field of AI engines. As researchers continue to make progress in this area, we can anticipate even greater opportunities for personalization and improved outputs.