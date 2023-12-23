New Update for Custom Mech Wars: Enhancements and Bug Fixes

A recent update for Custom Mech Wars is now available, bringing a host of exciting improvements, bug fixes, and enhancements to the gaming experience. Players across all platforms can enjoy the new features and fixes included in this update.

One of the key improvements in this update is the enhanced display in the Research Department. Players can now easily identify missing parts when building units, streamlining the unit-building process. Previously, missing parts were not clearly indicated, causing confusion. With this update, missing parts in the parts list will now be appropriately grayed out, making it much easier for players to track their progress and build units effectively.

Additionally, a bug that affected sound during multiplayer sessions has been fixed. Certain sounds were not playing under specific conditions, which took away from the immersive experience. With this bug fix, players can now fully enjoy the game’s audio during multiplayer gameplay, enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

Another bug that has been addressed in this update is the enemy attack bug. Previously, enemies would halt their attacks when decoys or turrets were activated, which disrupted gameplay strategies. This fix ensures that enemies will now continue their attacks even in the presence of decoys or activated defensive measures. This fix allows players to strategize and defend against enemy attacks more effectively.

The Custom Mech Wars Update 1.090 brings these and many other fixes and enhancements to the game. It is essential for players to download and install the update to enjoy a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience. Keep an eye out for the comprehensive Patch Notes for more details on all the improvements and fixes made in this update.

Get ready to dive back into the world of Custom Mech Wars with this exciting new update!