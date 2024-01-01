Get Ready for the Best Deals at Currys

Currys is back with its highly anticipated New Year sale, and this time it’s bigger and better than ever! With discounts of up to 30% off, you won’t want to miss out on these incredible offers. From TVs and appliances to laptops and vacuum cleaners, there’s something for everyone.

We’ve scoured through the sale to find the most exciting deals that are still available. Whether you’re looking for top-rated tech or budget-friendly options, we’ve got you covered. Some of our recommendations include the Fitbit Inspire 3 for just £69, the LG C3 55-inch OLED TV for only £1,299, and the Sony WF-C500 Earbuds at an unbeatable price of £44.99.

But the savings don’t stop there! Currys has also added new products to their sale, so you can find even more bargains. With our handy link to the full sale, you can browse through all the latest offers and find exactly what you’re looking for.

If you want to take advantage of the first sales of 2024, be sure to check out our wider January sales hub, where we will be updating with the latest offers from major retailers. And don’t forget to explore our top picks from the Amazon January sale as well.

