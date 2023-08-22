Cult of the Lamb and Don’t Starve Together Collaborate for New Game Mode and Items

Two highly acclaimed indie games, Cult of the Lamb and Don’t Starve Together, are joining forces to bring players an exciting crossover experience. This collaboration introduces a new game mode, unique in-game items, and character cameos that impact both games in different ways.

The highlight of this collaboration is the introduction of the Penitence Mode in Cult of the Lamb, inspired by Don’t Starve Together. In this mode, players’ lamb protagonist will now have mortal needs, similar to the cute and poop-obsessed followers. This means that players must not only provide for their cult but also eat and find shelter for themselves. The mode offers various options for meeting these needs, including eating meat and vegetables or resorting to cannibalism.

In addition to the new game mode, players can now unlock unique decorations in Cult of the Lamb from Don’t Starve, such as pig heads on sticks. Similarly, players of Don’t Starve Together can expect new chest skins, tabernacle decorations, and more inspired by Cult of the Lamb.

Furthermore, characters from both games will make appearances through a “crossover portal.” Webber, a character from Don’t Starve’s Reign of Giants DLC, is now an unlockable cult member in Cult of the Lamb. Webber comes with a new trait called “never hungry,” saving valuable resources for those who truly need them. Additionally, Don’t Starve’s lamb-like ewelet critter/pets will receive new clothing and design options inspired by Cult of the Lamb.

The update is currently available for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The developers have also announced that a major content update will arrive soon for Cult of the Lamb, while Don’t Starve Together will continue to receive further content updates as part of its ongoing From Beyond story arc.

