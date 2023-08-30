Players frustrated as Valve delays CS:GO Major and CS2 release

Counter-Strike players are expressing their frustration as Valve delays the release of the highly anticipated CS:GO Major and its successor, CS2. In a Reddit post, one player lamented that a second CS:GO Major could have been organized this year, followed by an immediate transition to CS2.

The player expressed their annoyance at the fact that it has been more than five months since CS2 was first announced, and there is still much to be tested in the beta version. They argued that holding a second CS:GO Major would not have negatively impacted the esports scene, considering that CS2 is expected to be released in September at the earliest.

However, some players attempted to understand Valve’s perspective. One player suggested that Valve may have already shifted their focus to CS2 and may not want to allocate more time to the development of CS:GO. They speculated that CS2 is the only thing Valve deems worthy of their attention.

Regardless of the reasons behind the delay, players are growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress regarding CS2. Many no longer believe that the game will be released this summer or even on the reported September 23 date.

CS2 was announced on March 23 and although Valve has provided keys to some players, there have been minimal updates since then, and no official release date has been announced. Valve has gone silent on the matter, leaving players in anticipation and disappointment.

With the initial excitement for CS2’s release now turned into frustration, players are eagerly awaiting any updates or news from Valve regarding the future of the game.

Author: Mateusz Miter

