The Most Overpowered Strats in CS:GO History

CS:GO is known for its balance, but occasionally, something manages to tilt the scales in one side’s favor. While weapon buffs often contribute to this, there are other ways the game can be broken, such as through perfectly executed strategies. CS:GO fans recently discussed the most overpowered strats in the game’s history on Reddit.

It may surprise some to learn that there weren’t many candidates for game-breaking strats. CS:GO’s strength lies in being a skill-based competitive shooter, and maintaining balance in every aspect of the game is crucial. This discussion reaffirmed the stellar job that Valve has done since the game’s launch in 2012.

However, there were two strats that stood out above the rest. The first is the infamous “olofboost.” During the DreamHack Winter 2014 Major quarter-final, Fnatic used a three-man boost on Overpass that allowed them to oversee most of the map. Although subsequently deemed illegal, this strat helped them win 13 rounds in a row and turn the game around when they were down 13-3 to LDLC.

The second strat, known as the “window air strike” on Mirage, is a more legal yet overpowered tactic. Typically, Counter-Terrorists have a player at window to fight for mid-control and gather information. Terrorists have found that countering this position with an air strike of several HE grenades can be highly effective. With a single top mid smoke and accurate aim, this strat can be devastating.

Countering the window air strike is often limited to desperately spamming the top mid smoke, hoping to kill someone before they throw their grenades. However, once the HEs are flying, it’s usually too late to react.

These two strats are considered the most overpowered in CS:GO history. The olofboost was so broken that Fnatic had to forfeit a Major quarter-final. The window air strike’s simplicity and effectiveness showcases the meticulous balance that CS:GO usually maintains.

These strats demonstrate the creativity and strategic depth that CS:GO offers to its players. Whether they are legal or not, they keep the game exciting and unpredictable.