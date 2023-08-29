Valve Makes Bomb Blast Radius Change in CS2: Impact on Gameplay and Economy

Valve has recently implemented a significant change to the bomb blast radius in Counter-Strike 2, and players are anticipating that this alteration will have a major impact on the way the game is played. CS:GO content creator showcased in a Reddit post on August 28th that the bomb radius is noticeably larger on certain CS2 maps, including Mirage, Nuke, Vertigo, and Overpass. This revelation has sparked a spirited discussion within the community, with opinions divided on whether this change was intentional.

Players believe that this adjustment will compel terrorists to vacate the bomb sites earlier in order to avoid being caught in the blast radius. If they fail to do so, they will likely meet their demise and suffer significant monetary losses, which could hinder their ability to build their economy. On the other hand, counter-terrorists will now have more incentive to save themselves and seek exit kills. Additionally, if CTs are interrupted while defusing the bomb, they will be unable to escape the bomb site, leading to a riskier situation.

Despite some players requesting Valve to make adjustments to the bomb blast radius, it is likely that this change will remain in the game. It is anticipated that Valve will only consider tweaking it once the game is available for everyone, allowing them to assess its impact on gameplay on a larger scale. Alongside the change to MR12, it seems that the economy will now play a different role in CS2. Both Counter-Terrorists and Terrorists will need to allocate their funds more wisely, especially CTs who rely on utility to defend against enemies.

Overall, this change to the bomb blast radius in CS2 is expected to bring about significant shifts in gameplay and the in-game economy. The community eagerly awaits the release of the game to witness how this alteration will impact their gaming experience.

