CS2 Update Excludes Oceania Players, Frustrating Community

The recent CS2 update on August 31st brought exciting changes to the game, including a massive wave of limited test invites for players around the world. However, it seems that players in the Oceania region were left out of this update, causing frustration among the CS community in that area.

Many players from Oceania have expressed disappointment in not receiving an invitation despite meeting the necessary criteria. One player on Reddit commented, “unless you’re in OCE,” pointing out the exclusion of the region. Another player added that without enough players invited, it becomes challenging to maintain a consistent player base and identify problems in the beta.

While there have been a few individuals in Oceania who admit to receiving the beta, they are few and far between. The majority of players from the region are still waiting for their invitation.

Despite this setback, the CS community remains hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon, allowing players from Oceania to enjoy the new Inferno map and other updates featured in the latest CS2 update.

This recent influx of players through the update has also led the community to believe that the full release of CS2 is imminent. The game was announced in March with a projected release this summer, which will end in just three weeks. If Valve keeps its promise, players should expect the full release within the next 21 days.

Apart from the introduction of Inferno, the latest update also includes significant changes such as a revamped ranking system and the addition of MR12, both of which have had a profound impact on the game.

As the CS2 community eagerly awaits the release, players from Oceania hope that they will soon be able to join in the excitement and experience the new updates just like players from other regions.

