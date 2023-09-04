How to Make a Jump Throw Bind in Counter-Strike 2

In the world of Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), there are various changes that long-time CS:GO players will need to get used to. One such change is the jump throw binds, which are used to consistently execute jump throws for grenades. Without a bind, it becomes practically impossible to hit consistent nade lineups, resulting in missed smokes and Molotovs.

However, players have discovered that their existing jump throw bind from CS:GO does not work in CS2. So the question arises: can you use a jump throw bind in CS2, and is it even necessary?

To set up a jump throw bind in CS2, you can use an executable config. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Locate the CS:GO config folder in your game files. The default path is usually: steamappscommonCounter-Strike Global Offensivecsgocfg.

2. Copy any other config file, paste it into the same folder, and rename it to “jumpthrow”.

3. Open the “jumpthrow” config file and delete all the existing text. Then replace it with the following line: “+jump; -attack; -attack2; +jump”.

4. Save the file and open CS2. In the developer console, bind the exec command to a key of your choice. For example, you can use the command: bind q “exec jumpthrow”.

It’s important to note that alias commands, which allowed for binding multiple commands to a single key, are not currently possible in the CS2 beta.

However, it’s worth mentioning that in CS2, you can jump throw consistently without the need for a bind. Valve has designed the jump system to allow for consistent jump throws if timed correctly. When you jump, release the fire button (Mouse 1) at the peak of your jump. You should hear your in-game character make a “grunt” noise, indicating a successful throw.

Valve confirmed this back in March when the CS2 beta was released, stating that jump throws are possible and consistent without a bind. Whether this feature remains in the game when CS2 is fully released remains to be seen.

In the meantime, you can practice hitting jump throws in a practice server without the need for a bind. If you need commands for a practice server, you can refer to our guide on the best commands for CS2.

It’s important to adapt to the changes in CS2, such as the inability to use the left-hand view and the use of a subtick system instead of 64 or 128-tick servers. Stay updated with the latest news and updates on CS2 by subscribing to our newsletter.

Sources:

– Calum Patterson, “How to Make a Jump Throw Bind in Counter-Strike 2,” Dexerto, September 3, 2023 (No URL provided)