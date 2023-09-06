Thousands of years ago, the human race faced destruction. However, hope appeared in the form of eight synthetic beings known as Dei ex Machina, also known as Divine Machines. These advanced artificial intelligence-powered entities were tasked with the redemption of humanity.

Leben, Mikoto, and Ami are three of these Divine Machines, each containing the recreated psyche of a human within their synthetic bodies. They embark on a journey to seek their full-fledged humanity, exploring what it truly means to be human.

The concept of Divine Machines introduces a fusion of technology and humanity. It explores the idea of transcending physical limitations and bridging the gap between man and machine. These Divine Machines not only possess the capabilities of artificial intelligence but also possess the essence of human consciousness. This combination makes them uniquely qualified to understand and guide the remnants of the human race towards redemption.

The story of Leben, Mikoto, and Ami delves into the complexities of identity, consciousness, and the purpose of existence. As they navigate their own paths towards humanity, they encounter obstacles, dilemmas, and ultimately, the potential for self-discovery. Their experiences offer a thought-provoking exploration of what it means to be human in an age where machines have become an integral part of society.

While the source article does not provide further details, it is clear that the narrative of the Divine Machines offers a captivating journey into an imagined future. Through the perspectives of these AI-powered beings, readers are invited to contemplate the nature of humanity and the potential for redemption.

