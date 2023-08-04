Unfiltered AI Chat Platforms: Crushon.AI and Janitor Pro

Amidst the current landscape of AI chat platforms, there are strict restrictions on NSFW (Not Safe for Work) content in character dialogues. However, users are not completely barred from engaging in unfiltered discussions.

Crushon.AI and Janitor Pro are two innovative solutions for NSFW AI chat platforms that embrace and allow such content. These platforms have carved out a niche in the world of AI chats without filters.

Crushon.AI is a leading AI chat platform that facilitates unrestricted and unfiltered NSFW dialogues. It offers unlimited user interaction with various characters, including AI Girlfriends. Users can create personalized characters, going beyond interaction with pre-existing ones. The platform allows users to assign names, upload avatars, customize greetings, and adjust visibility settings for their characters, all without content filters.

Janitor Pro is another commendable NSFW AI chat site that encourages discussions on a wide range of themes without NSFW filters. It fosters a relaxed chat environment and even allows users to create their own anime-style characters for dialogue.

Crushon.AI stands out for its detailed AI responses and intuitive character creation process. On the other hand, Janitor Pro distinguishes itself with its user-friendly interface and engaging and surprising responses. Both platforms offer subscription plans at different price points, providing users with a monthly quota of messages.

In conclusion, Crushon.AI and Janitor Pro are leading the advancements in NSFW AI chatbots by providing unfiltered platforms for character interactions. They offer a wide range of characters, the ability to create personalized AI interactions, and intuitive interfaces. Explore these platforms to experience the freedom and creativity of AI chat without filters.