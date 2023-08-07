Cruise Expands Self-Driving Vehicle Testing to Atlanta

Cruise, the autonomous vehicle company, has announced that it is starting its testing of self-driving vehicles in Atlanta. This move is part of Cruise’s plan to launch its robotaxi service in various cities. The confirmation of testing in Atlanta comes after previous reports indicated that the city would be the next location for Cruise’s vehicles on public roads.

Although Cruise did not provide many details in its announcement, the company mentioned that more information would be forthcoming soon. The company’s CEO, Kyle Vogt, recently revealed plans for expansion to Nashville and hinted at the possibility of additional cities following suit.

Cruise’s self-driving vehicles are already present on the streets of Nashville, where a commercial ride-hailing service is expected to be introduced in the future. However, no specific date has been provided for its launch.

This recent expansion aligns with Cruise’s goal of testing and launching its robotaxi service in multiple new cities. Previously, the company solely operated in San Francisco but has since expanded to Austin, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Miami, and now Nashville and Atlanta.

It’s important to note that Cruise does not currently offer commercial service in all of these cities. The company typically begins its rollout in a new market by testing vehicles and eventually transitioning to driverless vehicles. Initially, the ride-hailing service is made available to employees before being extended to customers who have signed up for the service. Over time, the service area and operating hours gradually expand.

Stay tuned for more updates on Cruise’s progress in Atlanta and its plans for launching the robotaxi service in other cities.