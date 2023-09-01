Crota’s End Raid Guide: Navigating the Challenges of Destiny 2’s Reprised Raid

The highly anticipated return of Crota’s End has arrived in Destiny 2. Bungie has brought back the iconic raid from the original Destiny, and while it may feel familiar to those who played it in 2014, there are enough changes and differences to provide a fresh challenge. In this comprehensive raid guide, we will walk you through each encounter and provide weapon recommendations to tackle the raid with confidence.

The Crota’s End raid features several challenging encounters that require strategic coordination and effective weapon loadouts. To successfully conquer the raid, you’ll want to equip yourself with powerful weapons such as Divinity, Gjallarhorn, Tractor Cannon, and Outbreak Perfected. These weapons are extremely useful in Destiny 2 and will greatly enhance your chances of success.

As the raid is filled with enemy encounters, it is essential to have a Shotgun on hand to quickly dispatch Hive Knights. Shotguns with slug rounds, One-Two Punch, or Trench Barrel perks are particularly effective. Additionally, long-range fights will occur during the bridge section and the encounter with Ir Yut, so make sure to equip Sniper Rifles like The Supremacy or Succession.

To handle the large number of enemies throughout the raid, bring major add-clearing weapons such as Forbearance, Thunderlord, or Tessellation. These weapons will help you swiftly eliminate hordes of foes and ensure your team’s survival.

In terms of team composition, it is recommended to have a Nightstalker Hunter using Shadowshot, a Warlock with Well of Radiance, and Titans with a Ward of Dawn. These subclasses provide essential support abilities that can boost damage, create defensive barriers, and clear adds efficiently. Additionally, having a mix of supers for add-clearing and high damage-dealing will prove advantageous.

Now let’s delve into the encounters you’ll face in the Crota’s End raid. The first encounter, “The Hellmouth,” requires players to traverse the Abyss using Hive lamps as guides. Holding the Chalice of Light and activating lanterns will be crucial to progress. Pay attention to the mechanics of being Enlightened, Drained of Light, and the effects of Weight of Darkness and Engulfed in Darkness.

The second encounter, “The Bridge,” presents players with the challenge of defeating Swordbearer Knights, crossing the bridge, and defeating Gatekeepers on the other side. Building the bridge requires standing on the center plate while players under each Annihilator Totem prevent team wipes. It is essential to coordinate who is standing on the plate, who is under the totems, and who is crossing the bridge to ensure a smooth progression.

These are just a few highlights of the Crota’s End raid guide. For a comprehensive understanding of each encounter and detailed strategies, consult reputable sources such as Shacknews’ World’s First Crota’s End raid attempt livestream. Keep in mind that the raid experience may evolve with updates, so stay updated and adapt accordingly.

Ensure you have the recommended weapons, understand the encounter mechanics, and communicate effectively with your fireteam. With these preparations and strategies, you’ll be well-equipped to face the challenges of Crota’s End and emerge victorious.

