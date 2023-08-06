Artificial Intelligence and Satellite Imagery: Improving Harvest Efficiency for Pulse Growers

Artificial intelligence, satellite imagery, and sensor cameras are playing a crucial role in a research project at Agriculture Victoria’s Horsham SmartFarm. The objective of this project is to enhance yields and efficiencies for pulse growers during harvest time.

Danielle Yidan Tang, a PhD student from the University of Melbourne, is at the forefront of this research. Tang is focusing on lentil and faba bean crops and receives supervision from Agriculture Victoria’s senior researchers, Dr. Cassandra Walker and Dr. Glenn Fitzgerald.

The crops are closely monitored from the flowering stage up until harvest through the use of sensors, cameras, and satellite images. These innovative technologies enable the creation of preharvest spatial maps that pinpoint grain quality variations across paddocks. By analyzing factors such as color, grain size, and protein content, the maps provide real-time information that helps identify specific sections of crops ready for harvest.

The potential of this technology extends beyond field crops, as it could also be applied in glasshouse environments to optimize breeding research. Although still in the proof-of-concept phase, the research shows promising commercial benefits for the grain industry.

By focusing on harvesting the highest quality crops, growers stand to achieve higher prices for their produce, resulting in benefits for marketers, traders, and manufacturers as well. This innovative approach has the potential to significantly increase yields and efficiency for pulse farmers.