Crocker Park Deploys Autonomous Security Robot for Enhanced Safety Measures

Crocker Park, a lifestyle center located in Westlake, Ohio, has recently announced the deployment of an autonomous security robot as part of their efforts to strengthen existing safety measures. Named SAM (Secret Agent Man), the K5 Autonomous Security Robot will patrol the 12-block area within the center to ensure the safety and peace of mind for visitors, residents, and tenants alike.

SAM is an AI-driven robot equipped with advanced security capabilities, including real-time monitoring, proactive responses, and the ability to connect individuals with security assistance at the push of a button. With a 360-degree view and the ability to move at walking speeds, SAM’s mission is to deter, detect, and report potential security incidents. The robot is designed to operate in any weather condition, serving as a year-round crime deterrent and an extension of the Crocker Park Security Ambassadors.

Sean Flanigan, the Vice President of Security at Crocker Park, expressed excitement about incorporating Knightscope’s advanced technology into their operations. He emphasized the center’s commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for all visitors. SAM boasts sophisticated features such as 360-degree streaming/recording video and thermal imaging, enabling it to detect anomalies and alert the security team in real-time.

In addition to its security functions, SAM will also serve as an informational tool. Crocker Park has installed 12 digital kiosks throughout the property, allowing visitors to obtain directions and details about the various stores and restaurants available.

Knightscope, the company behind SAM, has been involved in fortifying safety and security programs in mixed-use spaces since 2015. Crocker Park’s deployment of SAM showcases their dedication to exceptional service and sets a new standard in the retail and entertainment industry.

Visitors are encouraged to interact with SAM, take selfies, and share their experiences on social media using the hashtags #SAMSecretAgentMan, #robotselfie, and #knightscope.