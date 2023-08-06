A Sense of Crisis in the German Car Industry

A sense of crisis is spreading in the German economy as order books look thinner and consumer purchasing power dwindles amid rising inflation. The country’s car manufacturers are also facing headwinds, magnified by rising structural problems in the once-powerful industry.

The transition to electric mobility and autonomous driving is causing higher costs for German car manufacturers. The necessary funds, still coming mostly from sales of combustion engine vehicles, are increasingly uncertain and politically undesirable.

While the first half of 2023 saw satisfying company figures for major German car manufacturers like Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz, and BMW, their outlook for the rest of the year has disappointed investors and shareholders. Inflation and rising interest rates are dampening the demand for new vehicles, especially battery-powered ones.

China, the world’s largest automotive market, is rapidly growing its sector for electric cars and extending its lead in new registrations and production. Currently, every second electric vehicle worldwide is driven in China. Chinese manufacturers are also making rapid technological progress, catching up fast with industry leader Tesla. Chinese car buyers are increasingly favoring domestic brands, with China’s biggest carmaker, BYD, selling 29% more purely electric cars than Tesla in the first half of this year.

Recognizing the growing power of the Chinese market, VW has announced a partnership with automaker Xpeng in the fields of electromobility, software, and autonomous driving. VW’s high-end brands Porsche and Audi are also feeling mounting market pressure, as are Germany’s other luxury carmakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

German car manufacturers are losing significance in the Chinese market, with domestic brands and Tesla becoming the top sellers of battery-electric vehicles. Chinese-produced vehicles are gaining popularity due to their advanced assistance and infotainment systems, with technology becoming a priority for Chinese car buyers.

In the overall Chinese auto market, Chinese brands are projected to outsell foreign brands and increase their market share to 65% by 2030. This advancement positions China as an emerging automotive superpower and puts European manufacturers under increasing pressure from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers in their home markets.