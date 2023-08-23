Pearl Abyss Reveals Fantasy RPG Crimson Desert with Extended Gameplay Trailer

After a long absence, Pearl Abyss has re-introduced its fantasy RPG, Crimson Desert, with an extended gameplay trailer. The trailer, showcased at gamescom Opening Night Live 2023, provided fans with a detailed look at what they can expect from the highly anticipated game.

The gameplay trailer showcased a variety of features that players can look forward to in Crimson Desert. Sword combat, both in one-on-one duels and against hordes of enemies, took center stage, accompanied by scenes of toppling structures, bow and arrow combat, horseback fighting, and massive explosions. The world of Crimson Desert was also highlighted, with glimpses of giant castles, bounty missions, breathtaking vistas, fishing, carriage hijacking, and more. And for all the animal lovers out there, yes, you can pet the dog.

In addition to the action-packed combat, the trailer also revealed gameplay elements that resonated with fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Sky Islands floating above the overworld, a hot air balloon, and puzzle solving involving alien-like artifacts brought a sense of adventure and wonder to the game. Players will also be able to scale trees and buildings, glide through the air, and even climb massive creatures reminiscent of Shadow of the Colossus.

While no specific release date or window was provided for Crimson Desert, fans can rest assured that the game is still in development after Pearl Abyss announced an indefinite delay in July 2021. The South Korean developer, known for the popular MMORPG Black Desert Online, first revealed Crimson Desert back in 2019, alongside two other upcoming titles, Plan 8 and DokeV.

As we eagerly await the release of Crimson Desert, be sure to stay updated with all the latest news from gamescom Opening Night Live 2023. Logan Plant, a respected freelance writer with extensive experience in the gaming industry, covered the event for IGN and provided insights into the gameplay and features showcased in the trailer.

