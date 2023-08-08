Traffic Incidents and Arrests

There have been several traffic incidents recently in the area. A hit and run occurred on C Avenue, another on Orange Avenue, and one on Palau Road and Leyte Road. Additionally, there were traffic accidents on Adella Avenue, Strand Way, Ocean Boulevard and Loma Avenue, and Ocean Boulevard. No injuries were reported in any of these incidents.

In terms of arrests, on July 29, 2023, a 48-year-old male was arrested for battery on the 900 block of Orange Avenue. On July 30, a 38-year-old male was arrested for sexual battery and false identification on the 900 block of Ocean Boulevard. Also on July 30, a 40-year-old male was arrested for battery and destruction of a wireless communication device on the 900 block of Kingston Court W. A 37-year-old female was arrested on July 30 for driving with a suspended license on the 1100 block of 4th Street. On July 31, a 19-year-old male was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency on the 1200 block of 1st Street.

On August 2, 2023, a 59-year-old female was arrested for driving without a license and driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 0.01 while under probation on the 100 block of B Avenue. On August 3, a 30-year-old male was arrested for reckless driving on the 2500 block of State Route 75. Additionally, on August 3, a 32-year-old male was arrested for residential burglary and grand theft on the 700 block of Orange Avenue.

On August 4, 2023, a 64-year-old female was arrested for vehicle theft, false identification, and larceny at 45th Street and Orange Avenue. On August 5, a 44-year-old male was arrested for false vehicle registration, driving with a suspended license, and inadequate rear lighting for license plate visibility on the 400 block of Orange Avenue. On August 6, a 40-year-old male was arrested for public intoxication on the 300 block of Glorietta Plaza, and a 27-year-old male was arrested on an outside agency warrant on the 400 block of 3rd Street. Also on August 6, a 44-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza.

Finally, on August 7, 2023, a 25-year-old male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on the 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza, and a 23-year-old female was arrested for false vehicle registration on the same block.