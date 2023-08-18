Charity Investment Extends Support for Africa’s Crick Africa Network

An initiative that provides support for young life scientists in Africa has received a £7.5 million ($9.6 million) investment from the medical research charity, LifeArc. The funding extension will sustain a second cohort of Crick Africa Network research fellows for four years, allowing them to build independent careers in Africa. The Crick Africa Network initially received a £6 million grant from the UK’s former Global Challenges Research Fund in 2017. The fellows have access to research equipment and mentorship at the Francis Crick Institute in London, as well as facilities at LifeArc in Stevenage and Edinburgh. Applications for the second round of fellowships will open this month.

The first round of fellows saw 18 scientists based at partner institutions such as the universities of Cape Town and Stellenbosch in South Africa, the Uganda Virus Research Institute, the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens in Ghana, and the Medical Research Council (MRC) unit in the Gambia, which is part of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. The Crick Africa Network aims to grow scientific and training capacity in Africa and contribute to global biomedical research. The success of previous fellows in establishing themselves as science leaders has provided promising results.

Jean Langhorne, the director of the initiative, expressed delight in partnering with LifeArc and expanding the Crick Africa Network. LifeArc’s investment is part of their commitment to investing over £100 million in global health. Mike Strange, who leads global health at the charity, affirmed their support for the fellows as they develop their careers.