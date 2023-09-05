CoastSnap: Engaging Citizens in Monitoring Wales’ Coastline

CoastSnap, a new citizen science initiative in partnership with the Wales Coastal Monitoring Centre (WCMC), has made its debut in Wales. The project aims to involve members of the public in monitoring the Welsh coastline by encouraging them to take smartphone photos at designated photography points along the Wales Coast Path.

The 19 photography points, including scenic spots such as Castle View and West Beach in Criccieth, have been carefully selected to provide comprehensive coverage of the coastline. Participants are encouraged to take photos from the same spot and angle each time they visit, allowing for a consistent record of any changes observed over time.

By engaging citizens in data collection, CoastSnap hopes to improve understanding of coastal processes and monitor any potential erosion or changes to the coastline. The data collected will contribute to scientific research and inform coastal management decisions.

In addition to capturing and sharing photos, participants can also provide information about the weather conditions and any notable observations they make regarding coastal changes. This information will help researchers analyze the photos and understand the factors influencing coastal dynamics.

To participate in CoastSnap, all that is needed is a smartphone and access to the designated photography points along the Wales Coast Path. The initiative offers an opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds to contribute to scientific research and become actively involved in the preservation of Wales’ coastline.

CoastSnap originated in Australia and has been successfully implemented in various locations around the world. The partnership with the Wales Coastal Monitoring Centre brings this innovative citizen science initiative to Wales, allowing for the collection of valuable data on the Welsh coastline.

