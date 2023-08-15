Life Science Research on the International Space Station

On August 9, 2023, cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev conducted a spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS) for upgrades. Life science research was the top priority for the Expedition 69 crew on Monday. Research conducted in microgravity provides valuable insights that cannot be obtained in Earth’s gravity environment.

Two astronauts, Frank Rubio of NASA and Sultan Alneyadi of the United Arab Emirates, partnered together to investigate the production of stem cells in space using the Life Science Glovebox within the Kibo laboratory module. They worked on servicing stem cell samples that have the potential to improve blood disease and cancer therapies on Earth. This StemCellEX-H Pathfinder study could also lead to commercial and research opportunities in space.

NASA Flight Engineer Stephen Bowen used wearable sensors to monitor his cardiac activity and blood pressure while exercising. The Bio-Monitor sensors are being tested to record astronaut health data without interfering with their normal activities. Bowen participated in the Cardiobreath experiment, which aims to improve crew health on the ISS.

NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg focused on maintenance work and a space manufacturing study. He unpacked hardware in the Quest airlock to prepare for the installation of a new overhead stowage platform. Additionally, Hoburg conducted an experiment in the Microgravity Science Glovebox to learn how to manufacture a superior structure using graphene aerogel samples. This SUBSA-μgGA physics study has potential applications in power storage, environmental protection, and chemical sensing on Earth and in space.

Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin tested hardware in the Zvezda service module that can remotely control an approaching or departing spacecraft. They evaluated the operation of the telerobotically operated rendezvous unit (TORU) with the ISS Progress 83 cargo craft, which is scheduled to depart the orbital lab on Sunday. It will be replaced by the ISS Progress 85 resupply ship on August 24.

As for other crew members, Roscosmos Flight Engineer Andrey Fedyaev had the day off, spending time on personal activities and a workout routine. He also checked life support gear in the Nauka science module.

For more information on space station activities, you can follow the space station blog and social media accounts, as well as subscribe to NASA’s weekly updates.