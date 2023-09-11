CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Astronaut Frank Rubio Sets Record for Continuous Days in Space

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Astronaut Frank Rubio has broken NASA’s single spaceflight record by spending 356 continuous days in space. Rubio, along with his fellow crew members Commander Sergey Prokopyev and Flight Engineers Dmitri Petelin, has been part of the Expedition 69 crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for over a year.

Rubio’s record-breaking mission was celebrated by astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who previously held the record of 355 continuous days in space. Vande Hei congratulated Rubio during a pre-recorded space-to-ground conversation on September 5.

The current Expedition 69 crew comprises two separate groups, one of which has been on the space station for nearly a year. The other group, including Rubio, has been onboard since August 27. At the end of the month, the longest-serving crew members will depart, marking the end of their record-breaking stint in space.

Meanwhile, three new crew members are preparing to join the ISS. NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, will launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on a Soyuz MS-24 crew ship. They are scheduled to dock to the Rassvet module of the ISS just over three hours after launch.

The new crew will conduct advanced space research during their six-month-long mission. This includes microgravity science experiments that will contribute to our understanding of living conditions in space and benefit humans both on Earth and in space.

In addition to the ongoing activities on the ISS, space enthusiasts can stay updated by following the space station blog, @space_station and @ISS_Research on social media platforms. Weekly video highlights can also be found on the NASA video update page.

