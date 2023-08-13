NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 Crew Members Prepare for ISS Mission

Crew members who will soon fly aboard NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission are set to enter quarantine as part of their final preparations before heading to the launch site in Florida. This quarantine period is a routine practice for all missions to the International Space Station.

The aim of being in quarantine for the two weeks prior to liftoff is to ensure the health of the Crew-7 members and protect the astronauts already on the space station. During this time, contact with other people is limited to prevent any potential sickness. Family members and select launch and flight team members have been cleared to interact with the crew, although most interactions will be handled remotely.

In preparation for their mission, the crew recently visited NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Here, they had the opportunity to closely examine the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft that will transport them to the International Space Station.

At SpaceX’s refurbishment facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the crew members underwent various activities. They wore their flight suits, performed leak checks, and completed communications checkouts while inside the Dragon spacecraft.

Aboard the spacecraft named Endurance, the crew members – NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov – will travel to the space station. The Dragon spacecraft has previously been used for the Crew-3 and Crew-5 missions.

The launch of Crew-7 is currently targeted for no earlier than 3:49 a.m. EDT on Friday, August 25, from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. This mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and marks the eighth human spaceflight mission supported by a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft since 2020.

As part of their preparations, the crew also familiarized themselves with the sounds inside the Dragon spacecraft and spent additional time getting to know the spacecraft’s interior before leaving it.

During their time at SpaceX’s Launch Complex 39A, the crew took part in a familiarization tour, emergency training, and enjoyed a beautiful early morning view of Kennedy from the top of the launch pad’s tower.

