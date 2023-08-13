The Rise of Australian House Prices and Luxury Car Costs

In 1985, the average house price in Australian capital cities stood at $71,200. During this time, owning a Porsche was considered a luxurious indulgence. One could visit a local dealer and gaze through the showroom window at a regular 911 3.2 Carrera, which carried a price tag of $83,402 before additional options and on-road costs. However, the extravagant Turbo model commanded an even higher price of $108,020, amounting to a premium of 30%.

Fast forward to the present day, and the Australian housing market has experienced significant growth. House prices have skyrocketed, making homeownership even more elusive for many. While the exact figures may vary depending on location and market conditions, it is an undeniable fact that purchasing a home has become increasingly expensive over the years.

Interestingly, the same can be said for luxury cars like Porsche. It can be presumed that the price gap between an average Australian capital city house and a Porsche has widened considerably since 1985. This serves as a testament to the escalating costs associated with both real estate and high-end automobiles.

These price increases can be attributed to various factors, such as inflation, limited housing supply, increased demand, and evolving consumer preferences. As cities flourish, land scarcity drives up property values. At the same time, the allure of luxury vehicles continues to fuel demand, leading to higher price points.

As housing and luxury car prices continue to rise, individuals must carefully consider their financial circumstances and priorities before making such significant investments. It is important to weigh the pros and cons of homeownership and luxury vehicle ownership based on personal preferences, lifestyle, and long-term financial goals.