I recently used an artificial intelligence chatbot called ChatGPT to create a unique cocktail recipe. Despite not being physically on a North Carolina veranda, as I claimed, the chatbot provided a recipe suitable for that setting. Curious, I decided to give it a try.

The resulting cocktail, named the “Capote Cooler” after Truman Capote, turned out to be quite good. It began with a honey-tinged variation of the whiskey sour known as the Gold Rush, and then incorporated bitters and club soda to invigorate the flavors.

While Capote’s preferred cocktail was actually the screwdriver, I embraced ChatGPT’s suggestion for this particular experiment. To enhance the experience, I used Microsoft Bing’s Image Creator to simulate a classic Southern cocktail setting on a veranda in the Carolinas. The generated images depicted serene scenes with Spanish moss and gauzy hills, creating an ambiance that complemented the drink.

This experiment highlights the potential of artificial intelligence in mixology. By utilizing large language models and image creation tools, we can explore new culinary ideas and elevate our drinking experiences. It is an exciting prospect as we raise a glass to our new home bartender overlords, continually inspiring and surprising us with their creations.

