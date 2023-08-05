Docker’s New Dev Environments Simplify Creating Configurable Development Environments

Docker’s Dev Environments (still in beta) allows users to create a configurable development environment using a locally deployed, self-contained container. This feature is aimed at making container development more efficient and easier by simplifying the process of sharing code and dependencies with a team and switching between branches.

To create a development environment, users can open the environment in VSCode, inspect the environment, access the command line interface of the running container, and more. The Docker Dev Environments support both remote GitHub repositories and those on the local machine. Additionally, there is a sample environment available for users who are just starting.

Before diving into Docker Desktop, a few things need to be taken care of. It’s important to note that this feature is still in beta, so there may be issues. Users must have Docker and Docker Desktop installed on their machines, as well as VSCode.

To install VSCode, users need to download the .deb installation file from the VSCode site, open a terminal window, change to the Downloads directory with the command `cd ~/Downloads`, and install VSCode with the command `sudo dpkg -i code*.deb`.

The next step is to add the Dev Containers extension to VSCode. Users can do this by clicking on the Extensions tab in the left sidebar, searching for `@id:ms-vscode-remote.remote-containers`, and clicking Install.

Now users can create their first Docker Desktop Dev Environment. They need to open Docker Desktop, click on Dev Environments in the left navigation, click Run a single container, and then click Get Started. Users can give the Dev Environment a name and click Continue. Docker Desktop will then pull everything necessary for the environment and display a list of created images. Afterward, users can click Open in VSCode to start developing within the environment.

Alternatively, users can go back to Docker Desktop, access the terminal window within Docker Desktop, and work directly with the container used for their Dev Environment. Users can also view logs, stats, and inspect the environment and mounts for the container.

The containers within the Dev Environment will continue running until stopped. Users can stop a container by hovering over it in the environment listing and clicking the stop button. Stopping the container does not delete the environment itself, and users can add as many environments as needed.

While Dev Environments is still in beta, it shows great promise in simplifying the creation of development environments. Future updates will cover creating Dev Environments with local and remote repositories. Users are encouraged to explore this new Docker Desktop feature to discover its potential value for their teams.