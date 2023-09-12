CityLife

Crash Team Rumble Season 2: New Maps, Mode, Hero, and Battle Pass

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Crash Team Rumble Season 2: New Maps, Mode, Hero, and Battle Pass

Crash Team Rumble Season 2 has arrived with exciting new additions to the game. Players can expect new maps, a new mode, a new hero, and an all-new battle pass. The latest update brings a fresh take on the game, providing new ways to play and endless fun for Crash fans.

One of the major highlights of Season 2 is the introduction of Party Mode. This 4-player co-op remix offers a break from competitive matches and allows players to unwind. It consists of 5 distinct mini-game rounds, each with its own challenges. Teamwork is crucial as players need to work together to accomplish tasks and collect clocks to increase their remaining time. Mastering each Party Mode Wave may even unlock a secret Boss Wave, putting the skills of Crash veterans to the ultimate test.

The Party Mode Rounds feature different types of gameplay. In Speed Run, players race through speed pads while avoiding hazards like bumpers and nitro crates. What’s Cookin? requires players to collect specific ingredients and add them to a pot traveling around the map. Get Lit challenges players to use a candle to light lanterns scattered around a tower before time runs out. In Dig It, players search for buried bones and reassemble them in the center to uncover a full skeleton. Finally, Balloon Bounce, to be released later in Season 2, tasks players with leaping across balloons to score points.

Additionally, Season 2 introduces a new hero called Ripto. This character, hailing from the Spyro universe, wields a scepter and possesses deadly and powerful spells. Ripto’s abilities include launching fireballs, summoning lightning, and creating tsunami waves. Skilled players can combine these abilities to unleash devastating combos. Ripto will be available later in the season.

To complement the new gameplay features, Season 2 offers two new maps: Waste Deep and Jazz Junction. Waste Deep takes players to dangerous sewers filled with Cortex’s experiments, while Jazz Junction is a vibrant night-time map with a jazzy atmosphere. Each map offers its own unique challenges and surprises.

Finally, Season 2 comes with a 100-tier Battle Pass, offering players the chance to unlock new skins, cosmetics, music, and more. The Battle Pass can be acquired through the Crash Team Rumble Deluxe Edition or purchased separately.

Crash Team Rumble Season 2 is now live, bringing a wealth of exciting content to the game. Whether you’re a fan of intense competition or cooperative gameplay, this update has something for every Crash enthusiast. Don’t miss out on the action!

