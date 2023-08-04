CityLife

Cracked Electrodes in Lithium-Ion Batteries May Improve Charging Time

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
Researchers worldwide are dedicated to advancing battery technology in order to enhance energy density and reduce charging times. In a significant breakthrough, scientists at the University of Michigan have found that cracks in the positive electrode of lithium-ion batteries can actually contribute to decreased battery charge time. This discovery challenges the conventional belief that cracks shorten battery lifespan.

Using a neuroscience-inspired technique, the research team has successfully addressed the issue of cracks in lithium-ion batteries. This finding contradicts the long-held belief of many electric car manufacturers, who assumed that cracking has a negative impact on battery longevity.

The implications of this study are important for battery development. Numerous companies have been striving to create “million-mile” batteries that are resistant to cracking. However, the research suggests that removing cracks may compromise the ability of battery particles to charge quickly. The presence of cracks provides additional surface area, which is crucial for efficient charging.

This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for battery technology. By understanding and utilizing the potential benefits of cracks, researchers may be able to develop batteries with improved charging capabilities and extended lifespans. Further research is necessary to fully exploit this finding and optimize battery performance.

Scientists worldwide are now working on incorporating this discovery into their own research and development efforts. With the aim of pushing the boundaries of battery technology, they hope to unlock further improvements in energy density, charging times, and overall battery efficiency.

