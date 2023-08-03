Cracking in Cathode Particles Could Lead to Faster Charging of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Researchers at the University of Michigan have made an interesting discovery regarding the impact of cracking in cathode particles on the charging speeds of lithium-ion batteries. While cracking has historically been viewed as a negative factor leading to battery degradation and reduced range, this study reveals a potential positive aspect.

The cathode of a battery is composed of microscopic particles with different chemistries, such as lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NCM) or lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA). The speed at which the cathode charges can be influenced by the surface-area-to-volume ratio of these particles. In theory, smaller particles should charge faster than larger ones.

Conventional methods for analyzing cathode properties only provided average calculations, offering no insight into the charging behavior of individual particles. However, researchers at the University of Michigan used a novel technique to determine the properties of individual particles.

Using a custom-made chip with microelectrodes, the researchers were able to place cathode particles onto the chip to observe their charging behavior. Interestingly, they found that charging speeds were not dependent on particle size once cracking occurred. Larger particles exhibited similar charging behavior to smaller particles when cracks formed.

This finding challenges the existing lithium transport model and suggests that electrochemical reactions take place within secondary particles as a result of electrolyte penetration into the cracks. It highlights the potential for future research into cracked particles, potentially leading to advancements in charging times by facilitating faster movement of lithium between the electrodes in battery cells.

Overall, this study provides valuable insights into the behavior of individual particles in electrochemical systems and presents new opportunities for advancements in lithium-ion battery technology.