A recent study from the University of Michigan has unveiled a surprising finding regarding lithium-ion batteries. Contradicting the traditional approach of electric vehicle manufacturers, the research suggests that cracks in the positive electrode of these batteries can actually result in shorter charging times.

The researchers focused on particles found in the battery cathode, specifically lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide or lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide. They discovered that these particles develop cracks that create increased surface area for lithium ions to be absorbed. While manufacturers strive to create crack-free particles for long-lasting batteries, it turns out that these particles would actually charge at a slower pace without the presence of cracks.

The speed at which batteries charge is a critical factor, particularly in electric vehicles where shorter charging times would greatly enhance convenience and everyday practicality. Conventional techniques only allow for the assessment of the average charging characteristics of all cathode particles within a battery. However, by measuring the charging speed of individual particles, the researchers found that larger particles with cracks behave similarly to groups of smaller particles. Another plausible explanation is that grain boundaries within the particles facilitate the rapid movement of lithium ions.

This discovery could pave the way for the development of batteries that charge more quickly by intentionally incorporating cracks into the design of cathode particles. Nevertheless, this approach requires careful consideration of potential trade-offs such as lower energy densities or limited availability of critical metals.

The study was conducted using a device commonly utilized in neuroscience research to examine the electrical signals received by individual brain cells. Financial support for the research was provided by the University of Michigan College of Engineering, LG Energy Solution, and the Battery Innovation Contest.

In conclusion, this study challenges the common belief that cracks in the positive electrode of lithium-ion batteries are detrimental. Instead, the presence of cracks can positively impact charging speeds. This finding could have significant implications for the development of more efficient and convenient battery technologies in the future.