Cox Automotive Anticipates Gradual Improvement in UK Used Car Market

Cox Automotive, a leading provider of automotive services, has expressed confidence in the gradual improvement of the used car market in the UK for the remainder of the year. The company’s experts predict minimal shifts in market dynamics, with improvements expected in both consumer and business confidence. Cox Automotive believes that this will lead to consolidation and acquisition activities, resulting in a more streamlined and efficient marketplace.

According to Cox Automotive’s latest AutoFocus insight report, the estimated number of used car transactions for the year is expected to reach around 7.15 million units, representing a four percent increase compared to the previous year. However, this figure is still anticipated to be below pre-pandemic averages. The report also predicts around 1.86 million transactions in the third quarter, which may soften to around 1.6 million in the fourth quarter.

Cox Automotive is confident in the accuracy of its estimates, highlighting a 96.8 percent accuracy rate in the first quarter. However, the company acknowledges potential obstacles to growth, such as global economic conditions and energy-related issues, which may result in higher costs for both customers and dealers.

The report also emphasizes the ongoing shift in the automotive industry, particularly the impact of the loss of 42 million new vehicles in production globally. Cox Automotive believes that this has permanently affected the composition of the used car market, but notes a steady improvement in the UK sector as production cycles return to near normality. Nevertheless, the company recognizes that supply and demand dynamics are increasingly influencing valuations in the used car sector.

Regarding the electric vehicle (EV) market, Cox Automotive raises concerns about the potential risks it poses to the used car sector. While franchised dealers are incorporating EVs into their used vehicle inventory at a rate of 64 percent in 2022, only 11 percent of independent dealers are doing so. This raises uncertainties regarding pricing and availability of pre-owned EVs, potentially leading to cautious buying behavior from both retailers and consumers. To address this, Cox Automotive suggests prioritizing education, knowledge-sharing, and legislative measures to support the ownership and stocking of pre-owned EVs.

Overall, Cox Automotive expects a slow but steady improvement in the UK used car market. However, the company acknowledges the evolving landscape and the challenges presented by global economic conditions, energy-related issues, and the transition to EVs.