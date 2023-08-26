Guide to Defeating Cowboy Hat Snorlax in Pokémon GO Fest 2023

Summary: This article provides a guide on defeating Cowboy Hat Snorlax in Tier Three Raids during Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global. It lists the top counters for Cowboy Hat Snorlax, both Shadow and non-Shadow Pokémon. It also suggests the number of trainers needed for a successful raid and offers tips on maximizing the chances of catching the Pokémon.

The ramp-up to Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global has begun, and one of the featured raids during the event is a new costumed version of Snorlax wearing a Cowboy Hat. To help players prepare for this raid, Pokebattler has calculated the top ten Cowboy Hat Snorlax counters, which include Mega Blaziken, Terrakion, Shadow Machamp, and more.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but if you don’t have strong Shadow Pokémon with unlocked moves, there are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can be effective against Cowboy Hat Snorlax. These include Pheromosa, Galarian Zapdos, Machamp, and others.

While Cowboy Hat Snorlax can be defeated solo, it is advisable to have at least two or more trainers to increase the chances of success. The article also suggests using the Circle Lock Technique to make excellent throws and utilizing Golden Razz Berries for a better catch rate.

As this is an event with boosted Shiny odds, the shiny rate for Cowboy Hat Snorlax cannot be determined exactly.

Definitions:

– Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global: A global event in the Pokémon GO game where players participate in various activities, including raids, to catch rare Pokémon.

– Tier Three Raids: A level of difficulty for raid battles in Pokémon GO, where players team up to defeat a powerful Pokémon.

– Counters: Pokémon that have strong advantages against specific Pokémon or types.

– Shiny Pokémon: Rare and differently colored versions of regular Pokémon with increased rarity and desirability.

