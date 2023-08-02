Outbreak of Mpox Shifting to Asia, China Experiencing Increase in Cases

Almost a year after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a public health emergency, the outbreak has shifted from the US and Europe to Asia, with China experiencing a worrying increase in cases. The Chinese government has not taken a proactive approach to containing the outbreak and has not mentioned the use of mpox vaccines, despite their proven effectiveness in other countries. This lack of action may result in more dangerous outcomes, similar to what happened with COVID-19.

Understanding the scale of mpox in China is challenging because of the way the government reports data and how the WHO publishes it. China has only published a one-time report of mpox cases from June 2 to June 30, with no information available on weekly developments or cases before or after June. However, the WHO dashboard shows consistent reports of new cases from China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, indicating a significant increase in cases in China compared to other countries.

The combined reporting of mpox data from China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong creates confusion and hinders the ability to track the impact of public health measures. Taiwan has responded differently to the outbreak by administering vaccines and providing transparent data on new cases each week. This highlights the importance of disaggregating data to understand the urgency and severity of the outbreak accurately.

International organizations like the WHO heavily rely on individual countries to report data voluntarily, and they do not possess a magic source of comprehensive data. The sensitive political relationship between China and Taiwan makes it difficult to single out Taiwan’s public health data, which further complicates data aggregation. Transparent and timely case counting is crucial for effective public health interventions, and political obstacles should not hinder this process.