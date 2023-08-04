The Impact of Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery

The pharmaceutical industry has experienced a significant influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of drug discovery, particularly in recent years. This technology has gained substantial interest, as evidenced by the rise of start-ups focused on AI, increased investments, and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and AI vendors, specifically those utilizing generative AI.

The process of drug discovery is both complex and expensive, involving several stages such as target identification, hit identification, and lead optimization. On average, it takes 12 to 18 years and costs around $2.6 billion for a drug to reach the market, with only 10% of candidates making it to clinical trials. Generative AI has emerged as a promising tool to enhance and expedite these processes. Initially used for creating new drug molecules, generative AI also shows potential in target identification and drug repurposing.

Numerous companies, spanning various industries, have recognized the value of generative AI and actively employ it to gain a competitive advantage in drug discovery. Examples include Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Iktos, Adaptyv Bio, and Absci. Insilico Medicine has introduced a generative AI platform called Pharma.AI, which aims to accelerate the generation of novel molecules and predict clinical trial outcomes. They have already achieved success by designing an AI-generated anti-fibrotic small molecule inhibitor. Adaptyv Bio focuses on utilizing generative AI for protein engineering, while Iktos and Curreio combine AI with cryo-electron microscopy technology to streamline the discovery and design of new preclinical drug candidates.

Despite the increasing adoption of generative AI in drug discovery, there are still hurdles preventing its widespread use. These hurdles include the requirement for large and high-quality datasets for training, specialized expertise in machine learning and data science, as well as ethical and regulatory considerations. Nevertheless, as the pharmaceutical industry continues to advance with more complex and targeted therapies, the role of generative AI is anticipated to become even more essential.