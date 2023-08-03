Coursera Introduces Coach: An AI-Powered Chatbot for Personalized Tutoring

Coursera Inc. has unveiled Coach, an innovative chatbot tool that uses artificial intelligence to serve as a personal tutor. Designed on the foundation of ChatGPT, this chatbot can effectively answer questions by analyzing and summarizing Coursera’s extensive collection of carefully curated curricula.

During a recent demonstration, Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda presented the capabilities of Coach by requesting a simple explanation of the concept of a convolutional neural network. Within seconds, the AI coach was able to provide a clear and concise response.

The primary goal of Coach is to offer learners on-demand support and guidance as they navigate through Coursera’s online courses. By empowering students to receive immediate answers to their questions, this tool aims to enhance the learning experience and promote engagement.

In addition to its question-answering capabilities, Coach also provides personalized recommendations for courses and learning resources based on a user’s interests and previous learning patterns. This feature assists learners in discovering new topics and expanding their knowledge in a more tailored and efficient way.

With the introduction of Coach, Coursera seeks to solidify its position as a leader in online education by harnessing the power of AI to provide personalized and accessible learning experiences to a wide range of individuals. Through this innovative tool, Coursera aims to revolutionize the way online education is delivered by bringing the benefits of personalized tutoring to learners worldwide.