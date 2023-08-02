Seniors Embark on Nepal Trek to Support Education and Healthcare Projects

Photographer Barry Hodgins and journalist/author Patti Shales Lefkos, both seniors, are planning a challenging trek in Nepal to raise funds for education, healthcare, and homebuilding projects in the Gorkha region. Their journey will cover up to 800 km of the 1,500 km Great Himalayan Trail, beginning in mid-August and lasting until mid-December.

Despite their combined age of 153, Hodgins and Lefkos have previous trekking experience, having covered a total of 700 km. However, this time they are requesting assistance in the form of a satellite phone donation or loan for emergency purposes. Many sections of the trail are remote and lack cell and internet connectivity.

The Nepal One Day at a Time Society, in partnership with Kalamalka Rotary, has been involved in various initiatives in the Gorkha region. One of their accomplishments includes the construction of a school in Aprik Village following the devastating earthquake of 2015. Although the school is now operational and enrolls 350 students from kindergarten to grade 10, it is still in urgent need of school supplies.

Donations to support these initiatives can be made through Canada Helps by selecting the donation drop-down menu under the Afretech Aid Society page. Contributors will receive a tax receipt for their contributions.

Through this remarkable trek, Hodgins and Lefkos aim to make a significant impact on the lives of children in Nepal. Their actions demonstrate that age should not hinder one’s ability to create positive change.